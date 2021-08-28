American Cities with the Most Pizza Places

Pizza has become a staple item in London, with eateries across the city ranging from New York by-the-slice diners to sourdough spots and street-food traders, but where did it all begin? The Neapolitan brand Santa Maria Pizzeria made its mark as one of the pioneers of the city’s pizza revolution in 2010, with a cozy site on Ealing’s St Mary’s Road – hence the name. “Our ultimate dream was to have a local pizzeria like you have on every corner in Naples,” Pasquale Chionchio tells La Cucina Italiana, referring to himself and fellow co-owner Angelo Ambrosio. “Pizza for us is a way of life, it’s a philosophy, and something that represents our heritage,” he adds, smiling.
