Charlotte County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Charlotte and northern Lee Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1236 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lehigh Acres to near Iona. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, East Dunbar, Matlacha, Palmona Park, Harlem Heights, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Iona, Cypress Lake, McGregor, Pine Manor, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Olga, Buckingham, Villas, Burnt Store Marina, Page Park, Punta Rassa and Fort Myers Villas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

