Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caldwell Parish, LA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Ouachita, Winn by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Ouachita; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN SECTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of north central Louisiana, including the following parishes, Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Ouachita and Winn. * From this evening through Monday evening. * Major Hurricane Ida will make landfall across the Southeast Louisiana coast this afternoon, and track north along the Mississippi River tonight through Monday as it weakens. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible near the center, with rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts possible over the eastern sections of North Central Louisiana. * Localized flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Caldwell Parish, LA
County
La Salle Parish, LA
City
Grant, LA
County
Grant Parish, LA
County
Jackson Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Jackson, LA
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
County
Winn Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Central Louisiana#Extreme Weather#Winn Flash Flood Watch#Grant Jackson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy