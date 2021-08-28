Flood Watch issued for Delaware, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Delaware; Jones The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Maquoketa River at Manchester Hwy 20 affecting Jones and Delaware Counties. .Heavy rainfall the past two nights across northern and northeast Iowa will cause rises on the Maquoketa River. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Watch continues for the Maquoketa River at Manchester Hwy 20. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 4:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * The river is expected to begin rising rapidly this evening. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Water affects the campgrounds at lower Bailey`s Ford Park. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water affects West Main Street. Water also affects residences on the south side of town.