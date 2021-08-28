Cancel
Kandiyohi County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kandiyohi by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 11:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kandiyohi THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN KANDIYOHI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for central and west central Minnesota.

