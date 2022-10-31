ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Check Out The Funniest Maine Wedding I’ve Ever Been To

The Fall season is always a beautiful time to have a wedding. So many folks are holding their dream weddings all around Maine and some are renewing their vows after years of happy marriages. This was the case for two of my dearest friends, Matt and Rachelle Powell. Funny side...
MAINE STATE
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?

There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
MAINE STATE
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
ELLSWORTH, ME
New Englanders, Ever Wonder What the Color of Your Front Door Actually Means? Here’s Your Answer

I always think it is so fun when people choose to paint their front door. I remember always driving by one house in Massachusetts just to see the color of its front door. You may be asking, "why would you drive by it multiple times?". Well, that is because this little white house would always change the color of its front door to go with every season or holiday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish

For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed sweeping rule changes that will liberalize the regulations on most of the waters affected. This includes wild native brook trout waters, State Heritage Fish waters and rare Arctic charr waters. The impetus of...
MAINE STATE
The face of hunting in Maine is changing

Heading outside on a gorgeous fall day and enjoying the sights, sounds and experiences that Maine has to offer can be exhilarating. For generations, it was men who headed into the woods for the state’s traditional fall activity: hunting. The fraternity of fathers, sons, grandfathers, uncles and grandsons often excluded women and girls.
MAINE STATE
Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
MAINE STATE
74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From Maine to New Hampshire

It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
MAINE STATE
Augusta, ME
