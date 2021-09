Lawn problems in the area are a result of fall armyworms making their presence felt. Fall armyworms are most numerous during the late summer and early fall. They migrate to the north from the south using air currents and eat many different types of plants including grass, causing brown spots in yards, and even severe damage to grass in large infestations. There has been a rise in reports around the area of infestations on lawns including one who we spoke to on what they are doing about the infestation in their yard.