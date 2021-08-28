Someone who travels around the nation to explore cities, small towns and

On Aug. 28, thousands of cannabis enthusiasts will descend on RFK Stadium for the National Cannabis Festival. Caroline Phillips, the event’s founder and executive producer, describes the fest as a “rock the boat event for the cannabis community.” The annual celebration returns for its fifth year with a concert featuring headlining performances by Method Man and Redman, as well as shows by Young M.A, local go-go group Backyard Band, Antibalas, the Archives, Lee, Blackwood and Graham, and DJ Farrah Flosscett. Though this isn’t the first fest of its kind, Phillips says this year’s event will be different and special: “Coming out of the hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, we know that people really want to come together for a fun day. I hope that we can give people a day to really relax and celebrate.” Aside from music, attendees can expect a ton of other offerings, including panels on cannabis culture, decriminalization, marijuana and pregnancy, and more. A high noon yoga class will open the fest for those looking to stretch and connect. Discussions on policy are also scheduled throughout the day, and a Grow School will help would-be planters learn how to perfect that green thumb. “We use entertainment, education, and celebration to bring people together,” says Phillips. “We have as many advocacy groups exhibiting on the ground as we do cannabis-adjacent brands.” But it’s recommended that you come—or get—hungry while attending because the fest also features a Munchies Zone, with 50 different food vendors, including DC Slices, local taco trucks, and Ben & Jerry’s. “We have everything you need, sweet and savory, to treat people’s munchies well,” says Phillips. Gates open at 12 p.m. at RFK Stadium, 2400 E Capitol St. SE. nationalcannabisfestival.com. $65.