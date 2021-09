Norwich City head into this game looking for their first league points of the season as Brendan Rodger’s Foxes come to Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon for a 3pm kick off. Daniel Farke’s team have had a tough start to life back in the top flight of English football with a home game against Liverpool and trip to Manchester City ending in defeat in the first two League games of the season. On Tuesday night, they won 6-0 against Championship side Bournemouth at home in the Carabao Cup with new signings Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis both scoring braces.