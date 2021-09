I placed tickets on Stubhub before my tickets were made available to me, and now I need to enter the barcodes as my tickets sold. Problem is there aren’t any barcodes on tickets this year unlike previous years. I called StubHub and they tell me I have to enter barcodes. If StubHub is the official reseller of Clemson tickets, you think they would know this! Anyone have a clue on obtaining barcodes or what to do?