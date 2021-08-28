Cancel
Cars

Ford Performance Eluminator is an electric crate motor

By Shane McGlaun
 7 days ago
One of the cool things that Ford has done for many years is sell crate motors from some of its iconic classic cars all the way up to motors used in some of its most modern performance vehicles. For instance, you can buy everything you need to put the 5.0-liter V-8 engine from the Mustang GT into whatever project car you are working on. Typically crate engines are thousands and thousands of dollars, some reaching well over $10,000 depending on what you buy.

Ford knows that lots of garage tinkerers are going to want to convert vehicles to zero-emissions electric vehicles in the future, and its latest crate motor is just for this crowd. The motor is called the Eluminator Mach E Electric Motor and carries part number M-9000-MACHE. We particularly like the Eluminator name. It’s a take on the “Aluminator” moniker Ford uses for some of its aluminum-block crate engines and the Mach-E name.

What might surprise you is that the Eluminator crate engine, which is the same engine used in the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT, sells for only $3900. Don’t get us wrong, that’s certainly not cheap, but it’s massively cheaper than some of the combustion engines Ford sells.

The electric motor provides 210kW (281hp) and 430Nm of torque (317 pound-foot). The engine weighs only 205 pounds. The crate motor includes the HV motor to traction inverter harness, LV harness/connector, and vent tube assembly.

Ford is clear that the crate motor does not include the traction inverter, control system, or battery pack. It’s unclear if Ford is selling those items, but batteries shouldn’t be difficult considering plenty of Tesla batteries are on the used market today. The traction inverter and control system might be more difficult, but there will certainly be totaled out Mach-E SUVs in the junkyards before long.

