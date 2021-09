Dean Smith says Villa have high hopes for Carney Chukwuemeka, who became the club’s second youngest Premier League starter in Saturday’s draw with Brentford. The promising midfielder followed in the footsteps of Gareth Barry in making his Premier League bow at 17, albeit both were older than Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, who came off the bench at the age of 16 at Sunderland in 2015.