“THE LAST OF THE MARVELS” STARTS HERE! An old darkness has re-emerged, one that almost brought the Avengers to their knees. A twisted Captain Marvel is terrorizing the galaxy – and this time, it’s not Carol Danvers…we’re almost sure. And where is Vox Supreme? Carol must race to find out as “THE LAST OF THE MARVELS” begins. Superstar writer Kelly Thompson joins forces with BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE artist Sergio Dávila to kick off a thrilling fight to save the Captain Marvel legacy!