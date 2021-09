Fall technically starts on September 22 this year, but Labor Day weekend is when we actually say goodbye to summer. We go to the beach one last time, book a last-minute long weekend vacation, or invite friends and family over for a barbecue. Labor Day is *known* for being the last hoorah of summer, but it's also known as the holiday that tells us we can't wear white anymore until Memorial Day. You've probably heard about the rule: You can't wear white after Labor Day. But why the heck not? And where did this ancient adage come from? We did some digging.