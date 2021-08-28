State Patrol: Bicyclist 'laying in the lane' fatally struck by vehicle Saturday morning

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A 35-year-old Elk River is dead after being struck by a vehicle in central Minnesota early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol identifies Michael A. Ostrom as the "bicyclist laying in the lane" of Highway 27 when he was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 3:54 a.m.

The fatal crash happened on eastbound Highway 27 near Highway 238 in Pike Creek Township, Morrison County.

The State Patrol has not provided any further information.