Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

State Patrol: Bicyclist 'laying in the lane' fatally struck by vehicle Saturday morning

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375lwT_0bfoSk4T00
Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A 35-year-old Elk River is dead after being struck by a vehicle in central Minnesota early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol identifies Michael A. Ostrom as the "bicyclist laying in the lane" of Highway 27 when he was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 3:54 a.m.

The fatal crash happened on eastbound Highway 27 near Highway 238 in Pike Creek Township, Morrison County.

The State Patrol has not provided any further information.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk River, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Elk River, MN
Traffic
Elk River, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Elk River, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Jeep Grand Cherokee#The State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Maplewood, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

2 dead, driver at large after fleeing police and crashing in Maplewood

Two of five people who were in a vehicle that fled police at high speeds on Friday were killed when the driver crashed in Maplewood. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Larpenteur Avenue near Chamber Street, after a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the driver in the area of Beebe Road North and Holloway Avenue East.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Watch: St. Paul officer dragged by truck while pursuing suspect

A "strange and dangerous" police pursuit was caught on camera in St. Paul, and authorities are now asking for help finding the suspect who was involved. It happened early Thursday afternoon on the 900 block of Arcade Street, just south of the Payne-Phalen area. According to a news release, officers were called there to investigate a report of a man "harassing and chasing a 14-year-old girl around the neighborhood."
Minnetonka, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Marine Corps. veteran dies 2 weeks after motorcycle crash on Minnetonka highway

A 35-year-old Marine Corps. veteran died two weeks after being thrown from his motorcyclist while on a highway exit ramp in Minnetonka. Daniel Darwin Hauser, of Monticello, was traveling northbound on I-494 around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, the Minnesota State Patrol said in its incident report. He attempted to take the ramp to Minnetonka Boulevard, but instead went off the roadway.
Plymouth, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Chicago man charged with killing youth coach in Highway 169 shooting

A Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a youth baseball coach on Highway 169 in Plymouth is now formally charged with the crime. Jamal L. Smith, 33, was charged Friday evening in a Hennepin County court with second-degree murder, nearly two months after the incident — in which 56-year-old Jay Boughton died of a gunshot wound after what authorities called a "traffic altercation."
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Student, 16, fatally struck by vehicle in southeast Minnesota

A school district and community are mourning the death of a teenager who was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding her skateboard Tuesday night. According to Wabasha Police Department, 16-year-old Arianna Simon was riding skateboard around 10 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck at the intersection of 5th Grant Boulevard and Maiden Avenue West. She was transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Portion of Boundary Waters reopens, other MN fire closures remain

Portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are reopening on Saturday thanks to recent rains, cooler temperatures and progress crews have made fighting wildfires. The Superior National Forest said Wednesday it is lifting the full closure of the BWCAW and Crooked Lake closure near the fires in Canada. It is also "slightly modifying" the closer maps for the Greenwood fire, the John Ek Fire and the Whelp Fire.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

SWAT team arrests suspect in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Paul

Police now have a suspect in custody in connection with the Sunday night shooting that killed an 18-year-old who had been driving his car. The St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday morning that a SWAT team arrested the suspect, a 37-year-old St. Paul man, on the 600 block of Cook Avenue just before 2:15 p.m. Monday. He was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Lavonte Baymond Love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy