State Patrol: Bicyclist 'laying in the lane' fatally struck by vehicle Saturday morning
A 35-year-old Elk River is dead after being struck by a vehicle in central Minnesota early Saturday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol identifies Michael A. Ostrom as the "bicyclist laying in the lane" of Highway 27 when he was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 3:54 a.m.
The fatal crash happened on eastbound Highway 27 near Highway 238 in Pike Creek Township, Morrison County.
The State Patrol has not provided any further information.
