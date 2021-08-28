CFB Open Thread | 2021 Week 0

Redshirt junior safety Chase Williams is a player looking to make a big leap this year. While he’s had experience in terms of years on campus, Williams is expected to double his career starts total in this season alone as a starting safety alongside Isaiah Pola-Mao. Count safeties coach Craig Naivar among those who have seen Williams’ ascent and impact throughout this offseason. “One reason why he's grown is our strength staff’s done a tremendous job with him in the weight room. He's always a hard worker but they've improved him top to bottom. He's a very smart football player. And that's another step for him. He is very Talanoa-like as far as understanding the game, seeing things, being instinctive, and a student of the game and that translates on the field.”
