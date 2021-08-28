Cancel
Frank: Philadelphia's Kenneth Gainwell reportedly 'going to play a lot this year'

By Matt Lo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Reuben Frank, Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell is "going to play a lot this year." Despite not seeing action in Philadelphia's first preseason game, the Eagles' rookie running back is emerging with positive buzz about his pass catching abilities and future role in their backfield. With Miles Sanders likely to handle early down touches, Gainwell could see playing time ahead of Boston Scott as a change of pace back and on third downs.

