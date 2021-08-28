Cancel
Video Games

Resident Evil 3 Remake’s Missing Clock Tower Recreated by Fan Artist

By October Keegan
Rely on Horror
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over a year since the release of Resident Evil 3‘s remake, and temperatures around the game don’t seem to have shifted much. While many enjoyed their time with it, the massive chunks of the original game that were carved away still loom over an otherwise very fun experience. One of the biggest losses was the removal of St. Micheal’s Clock Tower, which served as a Mansion-esque throwback at about the game’s midpoint. Packed to the brim with spiders, puzzles, and ornate ambiance, the Clock Tower was a great, claustrophobic shake-up of the 1999 original’s pacing. While the building still appears in Resident Evil 3 Remake, it serves as little more than a backdrop for a boss fight, leaving me (and many other fans) disappointed to see its loss. While Capcom has been clear in the past that the game won’t be receiving DLC or any sort of a ‘Director’s Cut’ (stating that it is a “finished product”), that hasn’t stopped fans from just doing it themselves.

