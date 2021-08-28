Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘Where is justice for P.J.?’ Showcase Sharks youth football mourn the loss of 8-year-old to gun violence

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xm3xf_0bfoNx7d00

The inequity between what they had and what they deserved was thrown into stark relief under Summerfield Park’s Friday night lights, as eight-year-olds held pee-wee football helmets and flickering candles at dusk.

They mourned No. 21, Peyton James “P.J.” Evans, the friend who had luminous eyes and boogied before games, a rising third-grader who dreamed of an expansive NFL future under the shadow of neighboring FedEx Field.

The young players of the Showcase Sharks felt the force of P.J.’s story violently and irreparably changed, as the boys and their parents gathered to hold vigil for him after Friday’s practice.

With lowering skies, the thought of the boy’s killer still at large proved to be unbearable for parents, as police continued their homicide investigation into a fourth day.

“Where is justice for P.J.?” asked Norris Goins, a Showcase Shark parent. “By me having an eight-year-old myself, it's pretty tough. I couldn't imagine losing my son to such senseless violence.”

Prince George’s Police described the boy as the unintended target of a flurry of bullets Tuesday night. He was at this aunt’s apartment enjoying Taco Tuesday, playing video games and celebrating a scrimmage win with teammates.

Around 8:20 p.m., police said, a man driving a white sedan pulled into the parking lot outside the apartment and began firing. After a few seconds, neighbors along Brightseat Road described how they ran out of their homes, as a frenzy from the outbreak wore itself into stillness.

“My son was a star,” P.J.’s mother cried, hours after the shooting. “He had a bright future, man. That boy lived for football, he lived for his family, and he loved God.”

At the vigil, the Showcase Sharks wore expressions of numbness – children who have hardly begun to live, some processing shock on a personal scale they’ve never known.

“I heard it when my mom was on the phone with my grandma,” eight-year-old Naz Goins said. “I was like, 'mom, who died?' And she said, 'P.J.' And then, I just started crying.”

“I'm feeling sad because all my teammates know him,” Offered six-year-old Mylin Holloway. “So, all my teammates miss him, and, me too.”

Moments of remembrance are planned throughout the weekend on football fields and outside the Brightseat Road apartment, where candles and stuffed animals are still placed near the boarded-up and shattered glass.

Bishop Joel R. Peebles, Sr. of the nearby City of Praise Family Ministries said his congregation will march to the apartment parking lot Sunday, instead of remaining in pews.

The congregation also offered to pay for all of P.J.’s funeral expenses, in addition to comforting the family well into the future.

“We will be there not just on day one, not just comfort on day two,” Peebles said in an interview. “But our objective is to follow this family and others like this that have struggled and are hurting.”

“I don’t know what’s going on with all these people killing,” Goins, the Showcase Shark parent, said. “You do the crime, eventually it’ll catch up with you, and the dark will always come into the light.”

Prince George’s Police continue to ask anyone with relevant information to call detectives at (301) 516-2512. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS, or, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com .

Respondents may also use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0038549.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Comments / 0

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Shooting#Senseless Violence#American Football#Chase Young#The Apple Store#Google Play#Sharks#Capitol Breach#The Capitol Riots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Elmira, NYWETM

25-year-old Elmira woman dies of overdose; friends call for justice

25-year-old Elmira woman dies of overdose; friends call for justice. 25-year-old Elmira woman dies of overdose; friends call for justice. Program of Peace organization launches Elmira Stop The Violence 2 event to bring local leaders together. Local Author kicks off book signing surrounding "25 Years of Hell" Local Author kicks...
Delaware County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Federal Agents Join Investigation Into Deadly Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Girl Outside Of Delaware County High School Football Game

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The deadly shooting of a young girl sent shockwaves through a Delaware County community. We’re hearing from the family of 8-year-old Fanta Bility just days after she was shot outside of a high school football game in Sharon Hill. Sources say the investigation is so fluid that each time there’s a new development it seems to change existing theories on how 8-year-old Fanta Bility ended up getting shot during a high school football game in Sharon Hill Friday night. DEVELOPING: Police, detectives, federal agents return to Sharon Hill neighborhood nearly 72 hours after a girl, 7, was...
Dripping Springs, TXWLBT

Mid-South mom mourns loss of 16-year-old son to COVID-19

Man takes off clothes while commenting on school mask mandate to make point. A Dripping Springs, Texas, man strips during while providing public comments during a school board meeting on mask mandates. Forecast. First Alert Forecast: summery pattern continues; eyeing Caribbean disturbance. Updated: 35 minutes ago. National. Father killed protecting...
Germantown, MDNBC Washington

Friends, Family Mourn 20-Year-Old Killed in Germantown

Friends and family gathered in Germantown, Maryland, Friday evening to remember 20-year-old Axel Trejos, who was shot and killed near a rec center Wednesday night. Three teenagers standing near him were wounded. A 14-year-old has been charged as an adult. Trejos’ mother’s words rippled across the broken hearts of friends,...
Oakland, CAKRON4

Oakland family mourns loss of 23-year-old shot and killed

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A family in Oakland is remembering a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed at a barbershop. Police are right now looking for suspects in connection with the killing that happened last weekend. 23-year-old Hassani Bell had plans to make a difference in his community. His...
Landover, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Memorial Football Game Played To Honor Slain 8-Year-Old Landover Boy

LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — More heartbreak Monday night. It was an emotional game night in Prince George’s County. This weekend, the community held a memorial football game in honor of an 8-year-old who was shot and killed inside his own home. P.J. Evans loved to play football. So when his team, the Showcase Sharks, took to the field this weekend, they were just determined to win for their friend. P.J. was killed last weekend when someone opened fire outside his Landover home. A bullet struck him while he was playing video games inside.  There is now a $25,000 reward offered for information that leads to an arrest.   
Rockford, ILWIFR

Community mourns death of 16-year-old football player

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal crash in Rockford Thursday night took the life of 16-year-old Mason Hada and tonight his East High School football team took the field honoring their lost teammate. Rockford East High School was minus one crucial player as they took the field tonight but teammates...
KidsPosted by
AL.com

Family seeks justice for 16-year-old killed in hit and run

Late Thursday night, 16-year-old Mason Cozelos stormed out of the house after a fight with his mother, Elyssa Dufrene. Mason had broken curfew and was being punished by having his truck keys taken away. He walked out in a huff and never came back. Mason was struck by an unknown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy