NFL

Will SoFi Stadium be Sony’s New Play Station?

playerprofiler.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen disaster struck the Los Angeles Rams and Cam Akers this summer, and a torn Achilles put him out for the year, expectations across fantasy leagues was that Darrell Henderson would slip into the RB1 chair in Los Angeles. While not expected to reach the lofty heights projected for Akers, Henderson was being counted on as a solid, starting fantasy running back and was being drafted accordingly.

www.playerprofiler.com

Matthew Stafford
Cam Newton
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLtherams.com

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth hosts combat veterans in SoFi Stadium suite

At last Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Rams Offensive Lineman ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ hosted more than 30 combat veterans with Merging Vets and Players (MVP) in his suite at SoFi Stadium. "My biggest kick was watching our members walk in and seeing their expressions," said Dustin Beluscak, Merging...
NFLUSA Today

25 photos of new Rams RB Sony Michel

The Rams added some talent to their backfield this week by acquiring running back Sony Michel from the Patriots, sending New England a sixth-round pick next year and a fourth-rounder in 2023. It’s not a huge price to pay for a former first-round pick, but Michel hasn’t lived up to expectations in the NFL just yet.
NFLPosted by
CBS LA

Fans At Rams Game Told They Have To Wear Masks In SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Everyone attending outdoor “mega-events” of more than 10,000 people — such as open-air concerts and baseball, football, and soccer games — will have to wear a face-covering in Los Angeles County under a new COVID-19 health order that took effect Friday. The updated health order applies to all events of more than 10,000 people. The order cites as examples music or food festivals, car shows, endurance events, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts. Theme parks are not included. The mandate will affect people attending games at Dodger Stadium, as well as Rams/Chargers games at SoFi Stadium, LAFC games at...
NFLNBC Sports

Sony Michel 'surprised' by departure from New England

Earlier in the offseason, the New England Patriots declined Sony Michel's fifth-year option on his rookie contract and drafted another running back in the fourth round, adding to an already-crowded position group. Still, the newest member of the Los Angeles Rams said that he was "surprised" by his departure from...
NFLplayerprofiler.com

PlayerProfiler’s 2021 Preseason Waiver Wire Watchlist

Late August is hitting hard. Add J.K. Dobbins, Travis Etienne, and Adam Trautman to the preseason injury casualties, including Cam Akers and Michael Thomas. Early redraft league drafters will need to scramble and hit the waiver wire in the preseason run, and even the deeper dynasty leagues may need some help.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams will face Andy Dalton in SNF season opener

The LA Rams have set their roster at who is in and who is not, and will not begin to turn their attention towards the next big challenge on the calendar. That would be the kickoff of their 2021 NFL season by hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football on September 12, 2021, at 5:20 pm PT at SoFi Stadium.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...

