Jazz Musician Brian Newman is Enjoying the Return of Live Concerts with the likes of Lady Gaga
Venue owners & promoters have been scrambling to revive the flow of live entertainment as the summer comes to an end. Whether it’s the delta variant, government restrictions or nationwide reluctance to be amongst people, everyone’s moving with caution. I spoke with American jazz musician, singer, and trumpet player Brian Newman about how it feels to perform for a real audience again.www.wbgo.org
Comments / 0