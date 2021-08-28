Cancel
Deshaun Watson Rumors: 'Mounting Chatter' Around Dolphins, Panthers Trade for QB

By Mike Chiari, @mikechiari
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is reportedly "mounting chatter" that the Houston Texans could trade quarterback Deshaun Watson in the coming days. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins are the two finalists for Watson. Florio noted that the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to Watson as well.

