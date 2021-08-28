Cancel
Brownstone for SSENSE FW21 Exclusive Collection

Highsnobiety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Notes: Off the back of its powerful SS21 offering, Brownstone is filling the transitional gap with a selection of FW21 SSENSE exclusives. As usual, there's a strong selection of stuff that confidently strides between the realms of streetwear and capital-M Menswear, never parlaying entirely into either conceit. The latest...

www.highsnobiety.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
ApparelHighsnobiety

The Shoe Surgeon 'DONDA' YEEZY 700 Release, Info

Prolific sneaker customizer Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone is capitalizing on DONDA fever with a spiky pair of YEEZY 700s inspired by the weapon-like, bear-fighting Balenciaga jacket Kanye West wore to his Atlanta listening party for the album. All-black from head to toe (or rather, laces to outsole), the 700s...
GuitarGuitar World Magazine

Gibson unveils Mod Collection of rare, exclusive and one-off guitars

Gibson has announced its new Mod Collection – a lineup of unique electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars comprising rare, exclusive and special one-off models. A number of striking, eye-catching axes have been unveiled to usher in the news, with a fresh collection of guitars set to join Gibson’s newest family of instruments every Wednesday.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Cardi B’s Second Reebok Collection Pays Homage To Her Hometown

Cardi B loves her trendy shoes such as Maison Margiela’s Tabi style and Bottega Veneta’s chunky lug-sole boots. Though you can find all types of of-the-moment footwear in her wardrobe, the rapper also loves an understated, comfortable sneaker. For Cardi B’s second Reebok collection, the musician proved just that by introducing sneakers into her lineup. The collab is titled “Let Me Be.... In My World” and is currently available to shop online. Along with footwear, the second collection between the sporty brand and musician offers figure-hugging pieces like ribbed skirts and relaxed track pants. You’ll find details like cutouts and bungee designs, too, that speak to Cardi B’s free-spirited and daring style.
Shop The Trend: Barbie Pink

Shop The Trend: Barbie Pink

Elle Woods famously declared, “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed.” Well, we’ve got good news for the “Legally Blonde” protagonist: Pink is all the rage right now. And in keeping with Elle Woods’ signature outfits, this moment seems to be all about bold, bright hues. Unlike...
Washable Silk Loungewear

Washable Silk Loungewear

Silk is not only one of the most expensive fabrics on the market, it's also one of the most difficult kinds of fabrics to look after but ThirdLove's new Washable Silk collection delivers both convenience and luxury. The collection from the brand known for its comfort-focused, size-inclusive intimates delivers silk pajamas that are easy to care for at home, thanks to water-friendly silk that doesn't need to be handled with professional care.
Designers & CollectionsBenzinga

Target Aims At Fashionistas With Fall Designer Collection

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has unveiled its The Fall Designer Collection featuring limited edition partnerships with four prominent New York City-based fashion designers. What Happened: The Minneapolis-headquartered retailer's Fall Designer Collection features more than 180 modern and classic fall wardrobe essentials, ranging in price from $15-$80, with most items under $50. The company stressed its "commitment to inclusivity" by highlighting the collection ranges in sizes from XXS to 4X.
Collection
Vogue Magazine

Collection

When this collection was coming together I was traveling a lot in cars. It wasn’t something I did growing up. Before moving to the US from Vietnam at 14, I was rarely inside a car. Then, growing up in Philadelphia, we had three cars. From the first collection, I was fascinated by the idea of protection. We decided to go back to that and make clothes that mimic being inside a car.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Levi's RED Fall/Winter 2021 Collection, Lookbook With Perfume

Editor's Notes: It's funny to think that anything related to Levi's, the world's most famous denim company, could ever be considered "obscure." And yet, so it goes for Levi's RED, an ultra-niche sub-label that's been off-and-on since 1999. Its FW21 collection, a follow-up to its Spring/Summer 2021 return, again makes the most of the revival by bringing back J-Pop pioneers Perfume for the seasonal campaign.
CarsWallpaper*

Dunhill unveils new men’s fine jewellery collection

Dunhill pay tribute to the automotive history at their heart with a new men’s fine jewellery collection, Transmission. Bracelets, rings and necklaces in white and yellow 18 karat gold encompass a hypnotising pattern of ridges in a reflection of the angled geometrical forms found inside a car’s transmission. The precise...
Retro-Inspired Menswear Collections

Retro-Inspired Menswear Collections

New York-based men’s fashion brand Noah has unveiled its highly anticipated Noah FW21 collection. Diverse yet distinctly retro, the new capsule boldly blends styles from workwear to sportswear, to classic tailoring. The collection includes a wide range of garments including suit sets, corduroy pants, hoodies, graphic t-shirts, quarter-zip hoodies, colorful...
ApparelPosted by
SPY

Rothy’s is Bringing Retro Back With Their Vintage-Looking Varsity Collection

Cool quarterbacks, skilled soccer players, speedy water polo prodigies, hell, even brainy chess players all got to rep that ever-so-stylish high school varsity jacket back in the day. The jacket has stayed a timeless hallway companion throughout its history and continues to drape the backs of high school’s most elite to this day. Whether or not you owned one of these jackets yourself, we can all agree that varsity apparel has an effortless coolness to it that’s hard to come by. From the best rugby shirts to classic white sneakers, varsity apparel is an unchanging style that’s lasted as far back...
Cozy Up in UNIQLO U's FW21 Collection

Cozy Up in UNIQLO U's FW21 Collection

UNIQLO U has returned to release a series of cozy yet classy staples for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Artistic director Christophe Lemaire has curated the sustainable collection with reusable materials as well as the apparel brand’s signature HEATTECH technology. The range, comprised of 35 womenswear, 29 menswear and 15 childrenswear...
ApparelHypebae

Relax in La Perla's "Comfort Zone" Underwear Collection

Intimates label La Perla is expanding its range of underwear with an extra-comfy collection dubbed “Comfort Zone.”. Straying from its usual sultry lace designs, the latest lineup is all about simplicity. Arriving in black, white and light blue options, ribbed bralettes, high-waisted briefs and bodysuits are highlighted with La Perla’s logo printed repeatedly on the elastic band. These pieces can be worn as undergarments, or designs like the halter top can be incorporated into casual daily wear with jeans or bike shorts.
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

New Balance x Bandier Includes Two Fashion-Girl Approved Sneakers

I don’t know about you, but I have basically lived in my activewear pieces lately. Maybe it’s because the temperature outside has been downright sticky over the last few weeks, but I simply do not feel like putting any effort into my looks these days. So, I’m sure you can understand why I’ve been so excited for the brand-new New Balance and Bandier collection. These pieces are to die for and of course, I have all the info about the drop. The “Move Her World” campaign featuring Bandier brand ambassador DJ Millie officially launched with a 12-piece apparel and footwear collection on August...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Aerie Real Taps a New Kind of Brand Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Aerie is keeping it real.  The innerwear brand, part of American Eagle Outfitters, is back with its annual Aerie Real campaign. Except this time, the Aerie Real role models have been replaced by Aerie Real voices. More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityRihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show: Red Carpet PhotosSalon International de la Lingerie Paris “In the past we’ve had role models and they’ve been fantastic. But now it’s more than just role models,” Stacey McCormick, senior vice president of Aerie brand marketing, told WWD. “It’s the...
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Allbirds Launches Activewear, the Road Ahead for Black Designers

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Allbirds is building on its apparel offering with an activewear collection launching on Aug. 17. The brand's Natural Run Apparel line features a legging ($98), a bike short ($68), a running short ($68) and two tanks ($68 and $48). Each piece is made with premium natural fibers, labeled with its carbon footprint and available in sizes XS-XXXL. {Fashionista Inbox}

