At least 12 US military personnel and scores of Afghan civilians died in suicide bombing attacks around Kabul airport today.The number of civilian deaths has been reported by the BBC to be at least 60. The Wall Street Journal has put the number at about 90, and its total death toll – including the US military fatalities – exceeds 100.The number of injured people in Afghanistan’s capital city has been estimated to be between 120 and 150. The exact number of fatalities and wounded people is not yet known.There were two explosions at Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate...