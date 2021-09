As Hurricane Ida barreled toward the coast, some residents made the difficult decision to stay and endure the storm. For many, the decision was not made lightly. Only a year prior, Hurricane Laura had reminded the state the destruction a Category 4 hurricane could cause, and the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's landfall weighed heavily over city of New Orleans. Enduring the hurricane wouldn't just facing the storm, but also the challenges that followed.