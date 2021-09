Digital IF Interoperability Consortium created under the auspices of IEEE-ISTO to develop technical standards and promote interoperation across systems. Leading companies and organizations in the space industry, including two major branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, have come together to form the Digital IF Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium, a non-profit industry group created to advance interoperability among space and ground system networks. Formed under the auspices of The IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), an international federation of leading industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry. The founding board members include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp. (OTCMKTS: INTEQ), Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Kymeta Corp. and Microsoft, as well as founding government member the U.S. Navy. Other U.S. military service branches have also expressed interest in working with the Consortium.