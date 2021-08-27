Elijah Wood talks 'horrifying' Ted Bundy film, when he'll show his son 'Lord of the Rings'
When "The Lord of the Rings" ended in 2003 – culminating in an 11-Oscar sweep for "The Return of the King," including best picture – Elijah Wood might've easily panicked. After all, how does one follow up the biggest fantasy franchise of all time, which propelled him to global stardom as ring-bearing hobbit Frodo Baggins? Instead, the former child actor used the series as a launching pad to pursue increasingly eclectic projects, ranging from horror movies ("Come to Daddy"), offbeat dramas ("Everything is Illuminated") and comedic thrillers ("I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore").www.marconews.com
