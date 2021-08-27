Elijah Wood talks 'horrifying' Ted Bundy film, when he'll show his son 'Lord of the Rings'

Directed by Amber Sealy from a script by Robert C. Cargill (writing as Kit Lester), No Man of God is a refreshing take on the recent resurgence of serial killer movies, especially those about Ted Bundy. For once, the story isn’t told from the point of view of the killer. Instead, we see Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) through the eyes of Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood), an FBI profiler who visits Bundy both to do a psychological work up on the guy, and also to try to wrangle some confessions out of him. He’s on death row, and that’s not going to change, but a truthful confession, it’s hoped, can bring some level of closure to the victims’ family members.