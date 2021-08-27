Elijah Wood talks 'horrifying' Ted Bundy film, when he'll show his son 'Lord of the Rings'

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhen "The Lord of the Rings" ended in 2003 – culminating in an 11-Oscar sweep for "The Return of the King," including best picture – Elijah Wood might've easily panicked. After all, how does one follow up the biggest fantasy franchise of all time, which propelled him to global stardom as ring-bearing hobbit Frodo Baggins? Instead, the former child actor used the series as a launching pad to pursue increasingly eclectic projects, ranging from horror movies ("Come to Daddy"), offbeat dramas ("Everything is Illuminated") and comedic thrillers ("I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore").

Elijah Wood is passionate about telling stories. His latest movie is No Man of God, which tells the intensely intimate true story of serial killer Ted Bundy’s (Luke Kirby) final days in prison and the unlikely friendship that formed between him and young FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier (Wood). The release first hit the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year and will premiere in theaters and on-demand platforms on Friday, August 27. Aside from starring, Wood also produces the movie.
Directed by Amber Sealy from a script by Robert C. Cargill (writing as Kit Lester), No Man of God is a refreshing take on the recent resurgence of serial killer movies, especially those about Ted Bundy. For once, the story isn’t told from the point of view of the killer. Instead, we see Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) through the eyes of Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood), an FBI profiler who visits Bundy both to do a psychological work up on the guy, and also to try to wrangle some confessions out of him. He’s on death row, and that’s not going to change, but a truthful confession, it’s hoped, can bring some level of closure to the victims’ family members.
Ted Bundy is one of the most notorious serial killers in American history, with his violent exploits being chronicled in a number of projects, exploring both documentary and fictional approaches to the mayhem he caused. Filmmaker Amber Sealey aimed to take a different approach to shedding a different light on Bundy with her film No Man of God, as it depicts the final years of Bundy's life as he awaits execution and collaborates with the FBI to offer insight into his own mind in hopes of catching more killers. No Man of God hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on August 27th.
Actor Elijah Wood joined us to talk about his new film, “No man of God,” and portraying FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier. The crime drama will be out in theaters and on Video on Demand on Friday. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 26, 2021.
IT HAS been decades, but former FBI agent and profiler Bill Hagmaier remembers his first meeting with Ted Bundy with amazing clarity. The young profiler had prepared for the meeting, learning all he could about the accused serial killer from every police report and book he could get his hands on. Hagmaier said he was in the midst of explaining who he was when Bundy pulled out a folder filled with papers published by the very Behavioral Science Unit that Hagmaier was part of at Quantico.
Elijah Wood wanted to play Frodo Baggins so badly, he crafted an elaborate (VHS) audition tape for Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. Reviewing his career for a GQ retrospective published Wednesday, Wood said that he was well aware he would have to make a splash if he had any shot at playing the iconic J. R. R. Tolkien character on the big screen. Since The Fellowship of the Ring was so sensitive, the script was not sent to actors. Those who wanted to audition had to come read it in the casting office, which Wood said he did. “Driving home, I...
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Emma Stone stars in “Cruella” (2021, PG-13), the live-action prequel about the early life of “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, when she was a punk-inspired fashionista in 1970s London. It co-stars Emma Thompson as the reigning haute couture designer and features a wild sense of costume design. (Disney+)
Elijah Wood knows a thing or two about big movie franchises. The actor has enjoyed a lengthy, illustrious career but will likely forever be known for portraying lead hobbit Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. So, as you might imagine, when Wood stopped by Entertainment Tonight...
If Zac Efron’s portrayal of the real-life serial killer is any indication, Ted Bundy seemed like a nice guy to many people who knew him. But there’s a reason Zac's project is titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby's brand new Ted Bundy movie, out this month, is called No Man of God. Bundy confessed to murdering 30 women and likely killed even more.

