Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

The 28 Best Movies Set In Maine Ranked

By Joey
Posted by 
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a testament to just how incredible Stephen King's career has been that most people from Maine believe all of the greatest movies set in Vacationland are stories penned by the master of horror. While some of King's mesmerizing stories do make the list, there's more than just horror set...

shark1053.com

Comments / 0

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
945
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedies#Rom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Maine StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Guy Gives His Review Of The Best Maine Fairs

Summer may be heading into the home stretch, but there are plenty of fairs still to come here in the state of Maine. Doug Schauf, has his own YouTube channel called “Make Maine Your Home” that covers a variety of topics regarding the Pine Tree State, including a video about one of the most exciting things about summer here in the 207.
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Maine’s Favorite Back-To-School Movie [POLL]

It's back-to-school time. And here's a long weekend break, too. So maybe it is time to remember our favorite back-to-school movie. In case you've forgotten or don't know the movies listed in the poll, here are trailers for you to help refresh your memory. First here's Back To School, starring...
Wyoming Statecapcity.news

Wyoming’s C.J. Box on Stephen King’s summer reading list

CASPER, Wyo. — The author who breathed life into The Shining, gave Carrie her powers, and terrorized generations with a sewer-dwelling clown in IT has recommended a 2021 novel from Wyoming author C.J. Box in a recent article from Amazon. In the article, titled Stephen King’s favorite 2021 summer reads,...
TV ShowsComicBook

Classic Stephen King Movie Is Coming to Hulu

With October approaching, and Spooky Season almost upon us, people are looking for more horror movies and TV shows to check out on their various streaming services. There are loads of different options out there, but Hulu is adding one more ahead of the Halloween season, bringing beloved Stephen King adaptation to its lineup. Stephen King's It is coming to Hulu on September 1st, giving horror fans a chance to dive back into Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.
Jonesborough, TNJohnson City Press

Movies on Main returns to Jonesborough

Jonesborough’s Movies on Main has returned this summer on Saturday, Aug. 28, starting at 8 p.m. Attendees can look forward to a free family movie and candy bingo with the backdrop of historic downtown Jonesborough as the setting. The event, a cooperative effort between The Lollipop Shop, the Town of...
Moviesmovieboozer.com

365 Days of Movies- Let’s Get Outside More Edition- Week 35

My second event-less weekend in a row (although not for COVID, thankfully) sees another random assortment of films old and new. Growing up in the ghetto in the mid-90s, I heard all about Candyman, but it wasn’t exactly the kinda flick my parents would let me watch, and later I assumed it was along roughly the same quality lines as other ghetto horror ‘classics’ like the Leprechaun sequels. That’s all to say, I never go around to watching it until now, and, well, I was wrong. This is more along the lines of later Friday the 13th sequels (say, A New Beginning) than the later Halloween ones. It’s easy to see how Tony Todd reached horror icon status after only one film (and Virginia Madsen turns in an excellent scream queen performance of her own), and while this is undoubtedly a movie that ultimately betrays a White POV, it’s easy to see why Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta decided it was time for a sequel. Three Beers.
Maine StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

25 of the Best Maine Family Owned Businesses

Family-owned businesses are becoming a thing of the past. But those that survive, not only survive but thrive!. Here is a handful of some of the most popular and loved family-owned and operated businesses in Maine. Some have been around for a few years, and some are going on their 12th generation! You'll notice that a lot of these businesses are around food - cafes, restaurants, pizza places...but not all. That's what makes Maine such a unique and special place - the people! Is your favorite family-owned business mentioned?
Books & Literaturewshu.org

Book Review: Forgotten in Death

Forgotten in Death is the 53rd book in J.D. Robb’s Eve Dallas murder mystery series, as in fill-in-the-first-word: “_____ in Death,” the first book being Naked in Death in 1995, and the one before this one, Faithless in Death. I confess — before this new one I had read no...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Survey ranks Maine first for small-business friendliness

Joe Walsh was humbled when pandemic restrictions forced him to close his business and lay off staff for six weeks last year. Regular customers kept paying anyway, with some sending in extra checks to his cleaning business. He used the money to build an employee support fund to help with...
MoviesPosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Two Brand New Movie Theaters are Opening in New Hampshire and They Are Hiring

The great news for us movie lovers is they are coming back to movie theaters where you can truly experience a film as it was meant to be seen. My wife is a huge Star Wars fan and she says seeing that movie in a movie theater as a kid changed her life. She says the television screen just doesn’t provide you with the right experience. Personally, I like movies where stuff blows up.
Manchester, NHPosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Manchester, NH, Bar Sets out 13 Beers to Tribute Our Fallen Soldiers

This has been a very solemn week in our country as 13 U.S service members were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. The news is sad for our country as a whole but for the friends and families of these service members it is horrific and unimaginable. The more I read and learn about these 13 people the more tears uncontrollably pour down my cheeks. The average age of these brave soldiers was 22 years old. These men and women had wives, husbands, children, parents, friends and so much more life to live. I'm finding it hard to find the right words and I keep find myself saying "it isn't fair" over and over again.
Maine StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Response to Maine and New Hampshire Restaurants Honoring Lost Soldiers in Kabul Bombing

Devastation struck last Thursday, August 26, when word came down that there had been an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, that resulted in the loss of multiple Afghans, but also 13 U.S. soldiers. The identity of the 13 lost remained a mystery until over the weekend, the list of those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice was heartbreakingly revealed, and it included a local New England soldier -- 25-year-old Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence, Massachusetts.
MoviesPosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

NH Film Festival Postponed for a Second Time

Weeks after being named an Academy Award qualifying festival the New Hampshire Film Festival has pulled the plug on its 20th annual festival scheduled for October because of concerns about COVID-19. The festival's organizers in a statement said that with venues implementing new protocols such as proof of vaccination, testing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy