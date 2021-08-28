When the fries make the burger even better

French fries are one of those foods that are easy to make, but difficult to master. Anyone can cut up some potatoes and crisp them in oil, but getting them to be restaurant quality is a whole different story. Just one misstep, and you might end up with greasy, wet sticks of mushy mashed potato or unfortunate wedges that are burnt on the outside, yet undercooked on the inside. There are all sorts of ways you can fry potatoes, be it with a deep fryer or air fryer, but how exactly does the process work? What happens to the potatoes during the cooking that renders them a crispy, fluffy snack instead of a pile of soggy spuds that are better off in the compost heap?