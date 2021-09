India captain Virat Kohli says fighting back from defeat is “the situation we love best”.Kohli’s side were thrashed by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley as England levelled the LV= Insurance Series 1-1 in dominant fashion.India lost control of the game on day one, rolled over for 78 after winning the toss, but Kohli has no worries whatsoever about carrying a hangover into next week’s fourth Test at the Kia Oval.Last December India were bowled out for their lowest ever total, 36, by Australia but rebounded emphatically to win the series.England win the third #ENGvIND Test at Headingley &...