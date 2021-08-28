Cancel
Mesquite, NV

Southern Nevada Health District Mesquite Public Health Center Relocates

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Nevada Health District Mesquite Public Health Center relocates. The Southern Nevada Health District’s Mesquite Public Health Center has moved to a new location. Services will reopen at the Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027. The public health center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m. each day.

