Plainsmen surge back to defeat Pirates

PUTNAM CITY, Okla. — After falling behind early, the Plainsmen came storming back behind a couple of key turnovers to take the lead on a five yard run by Luke Rauh with 1:15 remaining in the game.

Putnam City drove down the field to score on its first two possessions — first on a 65-yard touchdown run by quarterback Marcellous Hawkins and then on a 36-yard touchdown pass to Marquese Smith. The Plainsmen were held scoreless until Seth Carlson’s four-yard run in the second quarter, cut the deficit to 14-6.

The Pirates scored another touchdown on a seven-yard run by Hawkins to cap off a 95-yard drive and lead 21-7. The Plainsmen drove down the field behind the arm of sophomore Bennett Percival, who completed passes of 22 and 23 yards — both to Tykie Andrews — to set up an eight-yard run by Luke Rauh to cut the lead to one possession with less than a minute before halftime.

“They handled it well, they were surprised with how good those guys were,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said. “Putnam City really has some good players, man. That quarterback is as good as anybody and as strong as anybody that we’re gonna play, and just about everybody out there could run. It just started to be a game of attrition.”

When both teams came out of the locker room, the momentum of the game had shifted. Enid’s defense began to make their presence felt behind a solid game from the defensive line. The Pirates had 190 yards of total offense in the second half after going for 278 in the first.

“The defensive line, Donovan Rieman, those guys, they bowed up to a guy that was extremely talented in Hawkins, and my hat’s off to that football team,” Woods said.

“Man, they’re a really good team and to be able to win, is big-time for us, but there’s no question that coach Whitson over there has the guys moving in the right direction, because they were as bad as we were a couple years ago.”

Hawkins was held to two completions in the second half and was limited in the rushing game in the second half. Enid scored first coming out of the break on a 41-yard pass to Tykie Andrews, who was wide open after beating his defender. Enid still trailed 21-20 after a missed extra point.

Trailing 27-26 with just over four minutes remaining in the game, Enid took the field from its own 27 yard line. Rauh took a handoff 31 yards to pick up a much-needed first down on third and 10 to keep the drive alive. He finished off the drive several plays later on a direct snap and powered forward for the 5-yard touchdown with 1:15 remaining in the game.

The Pirates put a drive together, but on a big fourth and three play, Eric Lewis Jr. came up with a game-saving interception on the five yard line to seal the win. It was Lewis’ second interception of the game and the fourth for the Plainsmen’s defense.

“John White last year was a really, really good defensive back for us,” Woods said. “We didn’t know if we were gonna be able to replace him, and Eric Lewis really answered that question.”

The Plainsmen were already without a pair of starting defensive backs in Reece Slater (strained calf) and Daigen Gibbens (hamstring).

Rauh rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Bennett Percival threw 29 passes in his first game as a starter and completed 17 for 263 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“He’s extremely efficient, he puts the ball where it needs to be, and most of those passes that he threw, we had chances to catch them,” Woods said. “He did a great job of managing the offense. I was surprised that we got up to 27 passes, but we had to do what we had to do.”

The Plainsmen improve to 1-0 with the win. They’ll face rival Ponca City in its home opener on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.