Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

COREY TAYLOR Has Three Songs Left To Record For New SLIPKNOT Album: 'There's Some Darker, Heavier S**t On It', He Says

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Taylor says that the new SLIPKNOT album will include some songs which are "really outside the realm" of what he and his bandmates have done before. The singer, who spent the last few days quarantining at a Denver hotel after testing positive for COVID-19, discussed SLIPKNOT's follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" LP while chatting with fans as part of this year's GalaxyCon. Speaking about the progress of the album's recording sessions, Corey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was actually supposed to finish my vocals this week. I got screwed, man, [by the COVID diagnosis]. I actually only have really three songs left to do. I've done all the other tracks because I've been doing 'em in between tours, just fucking hitting it."

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slipknot#Canada#Slipknot#Galaxycon#Blabbermouth Net#Covid#Live Nation#Knotfest Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
American Songwriter

COVID Update From Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: “I Am Very, Very Sick” But “I’m Not Worried”

“I hope that everybody is well… I wish I had better news,” Corey Taylor began in a video. “I woke up today and tested positive and I am very, very sick.”. Posted on Facebook Friday morning, the announcement of the Slipknot singer’s illness came ahead of a scheduled solo performance at Astronomicon in Ann Arbor, Michigan. With the news of his diagnosis, he was forced to cancel his set.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AVATAR Shares Two New Songs, 'Going Hunting' And 'Barren Cloth Mother'

The heavy metal 'n' roll dark madcap visionaries collectively known as AVATAR are ambitious, Swedish rock sorcerers of the highest order. They smash the boundaries between band, theater troupe, and cinematic masterminds with a series of celebrated albums and videos, and the immersive world of Avatar Country, a fantastical land where metal rules supreme.
Public Healthaudioinkradio.com

Slipknot and Stone Sour Vocalist Corey Taylor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour says he’s “not worried” about contracting COVID-19 because he’s fully vaccinated. Corey Taylor recently wrapped up a solo tour, and he has the massive “Knotfest Roadshow” touring festival on the way. Now, the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman has to take a step back, as he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Has Been Testing Negative For COVID-19 For Last Two Days

SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor has been testing negative for COVID-19 for the past two days after being infected with the novel coronavirus last week. The 47-year-old SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to call off his appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention this past weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus. Taylor first shared the news in a video posted Friday on the Facebook page for Astronomicon, the event where he was scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday.
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Corey Taylor declares this is 'a perfect metal album'

Corey Taylor knows a thing or two about metal. When he calls an album perfect, you better believe it’s one of the best there is. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new exclusive stations curated for fans, by fans. The Slipknot frontman took part...
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR's Wife Says He Is 'Doing Well' After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Corey Taylor is "doing well," two days after he contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 that made him "very, very sick." The 47-year-old SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer was forced to call off his appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention this weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus. Taylor first shared the news in a video posted Friday on the Facebook page for Astronomicon, the event where he was scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR: METALLICA's 'Master Of Puppets' Is 'The Perfect Heavy Metal Album'

Ahead of the release of Corey Taylor's version of "Holier Than Thou" on METALLICA's "Blacklist" album, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman sat down with Knotfest.com's Ryan J. Downey to discuss METALLICA, "Holier Than You" and more in a four-part series. Speaking about how METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX shaped his musical identity in the late 1980s and created a sound that defined a generation, Taylor said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That was the sounding gun for a whole new generation of psychos, because those bands appealed to so many different — I don't wanna say 'cliques,' but so many different crowds. The punk kids loved them, the metal kids worshipped them. It was still too underground for the straights — quote-unquote the straights. But even the alternative kids dug it, because there was so much ferocity in it and there was just something different. It felt heavier than [BLACK] SABBATH and heavier than DEEP PURPLE, but those were the bands that fueled these bands. Between that, and then you could feel that undercurrent of the hardcore scene — the punk scene, the hardcore scene, the stuff that we, the skater kids, were listening to, as well as the hip-hop or whatnot. So this was this burgeoning explosion of attitude, fast music, just in your face, and we just knew as soon as our parents heard it, they hated it, which made us love it even more. Nothing is better than listening to something that scares the hell out of adults."
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR Still Wants To Make 'Whiskey Jazz' And 'Darker Acoustic' Solo Albums

While chatting with fans virtually as part of this year's GalaxyCon, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor was asked if there is a specific genre of music that he would still like to tap into that he has not yet pursued with any of his projects. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I definitely want to do a jazz album at some point. I talked about it in a couple of different interviews and stuff. But I definitely have a certain style of jazz that I kind of gravitate towards more — like a dirtier size of jazz; the whiskey jazz is what they call it… I definitely still want to do a darker acoustic album. I don't write stuff like that all the time, and the reason I don't do that is because it's so easy for me; I can write that shit in my sleep. I like tripping out on all the genres that I grew up listening to and trying to create some amalgam hybrid that is exciting and kind of pops and gets people into the stuff that I was listening to. Other than that, I don't know, man. I've done it all."
Public Health96krock.com

Corey Taylor’s Wife Offers Update on Singer’s COVID Illness

Corey Taylor is currently on the mend following testing positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Taylor’s wife, Alicia, shared via Twitter, “Wanted to give you guys an update: Corey is doing well and thanks everyone for the sweet thoughts and messages. Ready to get him home as soon as it’s safe, so I can take care of him! He (very luckily) hasn’t lost his sense of taste or smell so I send him stupid amounts of snacks, hydration powders, and yummy desserts.”
Video GamesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

POP EVIL Launches 'Versatile' Cube Video Game

Michigan rockers POP EVIL are amped to resume their headlining U.S. tour after a brief hiatus due to vocalist Leigh Kakaty testing positive for COVID-19. The band returned to stages last Friday, August 27 in Virginia Beach and will continue their tour, including rescheduled dates for previously canceled shows, throughout October 8 where they will appear at Aftershock festival alongside METALLICA.
Public Healthgizmostory.com

American Pop Star Corey Taylor Says he Contracted COVID-19 from a “Selfish” Audience Member

One of the biggest American pop starer. When we talk about pop songs, only one name comes to our mind, and that is Corey Taylor. He has hung many of his greatest hits, including Psychosocial, Duality, Before I forget, Wait and Bleed. Although these songs are still so old, he is a renowned singer in this world. Currently, he is in trend nowadays as he has suffered COVID-19. Read this article to get further details.
Celebritiesqrockonline.com

Corey Taylor’s Wife Gives Hint About Slipknot Masks’ Debut

Corey Taylor’s Wife Gives Hint About Slipknot Masks’ Debut Corey Taylor’s wife, Alicia Taylor, is teasing Slipknot fans. Alicia shared a video on social media about people waiting for Slipknot shows and then responded to questions on the post. When one fan asked, “Does Corey debut the new mask [this weekend]?” Mrs.Taylor responded, “Si.” No word on whether the other band members will also appear in their new masks. Are you wearing masks in public again?
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

YES Unveils Video For 'Dare To Know', Second Single From New Album 'The Quest'

Legendary progressive rockers YES — consisting of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood — have unveiled the video for "Dare To Know". It marks the second single and video from their upcoming album "The Quest", due out October 1 on InsideOut Music/Sony Music and produced by Steve Howe.
MusicPosted by
Z94

Corey Taylor Unveils New Mask with Slipknot at Rocklahoma 2021

Slipknot took to the Main/Freedom Stage here at Rocklahoma 2021 to close out day two of the mega three day, three stage live music festival. To everyone's surprise front-man Corey Taylor unveiled his new mask! We've been hearing about it, but figured we'd have to wait until the new album was released to actually see it. The new mask is beyond freaky and truly the stuff of nightmares and it's EPIC!

Comments / 0

Community Policy