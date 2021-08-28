COREY TAYLOR Has Three Songs Left To Record For New SLIPKNOT Album: 'There's Some Darker, Heavier S**t On It', He Says
Corey Taylor says that the new SLIPKNOT album will include some songs which are "really outside the realm" of what he and his bandmates have done before. The singer, who spent the last few days quarantining at a Denver hotel after testing positive for COVID-19, discussed SLIPKNOT's follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" LP while chatting with fans as part of this year's GalaxyCon. Speaking about the progress of the album's recording sessions, Corey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was actually supposed to finish my vocals this week. I got screwed, man, [by the COVID diagnosis]. I actually only have really three songs left to do. I've done all the other tracks because I've been doing 'em in between tours, just fucking hitting it."www.blabbermouth.net
Comments / 0