Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Aleem struggles with stopping toxic behaviors in “Bad habits”

By Chloe Robinson
earmilk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some relationships you know are unhealthy, but you cannot seem to curb the addiction. Indie pop talent Aleem has released a new single touching on just how bad those habits can be. Appropriately titled “Bad habits”, the charismatic track strikes hard, with pounding drums and boisterous bass. He effortlessly entices listeners with his smooth vocal tone and infectious melody. His lyrics so passionately sung, really drive home the idea of dependence, singing, “Bad habits like your cigarettes/ Now I'm burning too and I'm burning through/ Oh, bad habits like your past regrets/That I can't undo I'm all over you.”

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drums#Pakistani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Mental HealthBBC

Insomnia and me: 'I've suffered for such a long time'

"The worst symptoms of insomnia for me are isolation and loneliness." Kiss FM breakfast DJ Daisy Maskell has struggled with her silent, night-time world since childhood. The hours where everyone else was asleep but her chronic insomnia was keeping her awake. In a new BBC Three documentary Daisy Maskell: Insomnia...
Mental Healththedoctorstv.com

Can Colors Influence Our Behavior, Mood and Emotions?

The Doctors welcome color historian and author Carolyn Purnell to weigh in on whether colors can really influence our behavior, mood, and emotions?. We ask her if the colors we see in our daily life influence how we feel. "Color psychology is real... but what we have to remember is that perception is a mix of biology and culture," she says, explaining over the course of history the perception of different colors has changed.
HealthThrive Global

Avoid These: 5 Bad Habits That Make Stress Worse

Knowing what you shouldn’t do is often as useful as knowing what you should do. And that applies to stress management. Sure there is a lot you can do to help yourself relax after a long day, but we can’t all spend our weekends at spas or getting massages from London escorts. And while there is a lot you can do to help you relax, just making sure you’re not actively making your stress worse daily can also go a long way towards improving your mental health.
Mental HealthInc.com

Toxic Positivity Is Becoming a Thing. It Has to Stop

Ridiculous, really. Most of us laughed at them behind closed doors -- turning them into memes before memes were even a thing. In later years, I've come to see the value in encouraging a positive outlook. It's saved me in many academic situations and countless professional ones. Slowly, however, this positivity has morphed into something artificial. Toxic, even.
Mental Healththezoereport.com

The Key Sign You Could Be Struggling With Self-Forgiveness

Whether you dropped the ball on something work-related, had a failed relationship, or missed out on an incredible opportunity, mistakes happen. Although it can be painful, setbacks are an inevitable part of being a human. Often though, it can feel challenging to let go and forgive oneself for past missteps. Holding onto those grievances, however, ultimately self-sabotages you from achieving new goals in the future. For that reason, self-forgiveness is an essential wellness practice everyone should be partaking in regularly.
Mental HealthDaily Trojan

Stop calling people toxic — they may be fighting an unseen battle

Content warning: This article mentions suicidal ideation. If you or anyone you know is struggling, please, contact your physician, go to your local ER, or call the suicide prevention hotline in your country. For the United States, the numbers are as follows:. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255),...
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

3 Ways That Chaos Can Help You Break Bad Habits

Many people think it is possible to change their thought processes by setting a goal and then commanding themselves to be more focused, patient, present, or self-disciplined. They’re wrong. And anyone who’s ever broken a New Year’s resolution knows it. As I learned while researching my forthcoming book, Getting Out...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Automaticity and the Brain Science of Breaking Bad Habits

Habit formation and automaticity are driven by subcortical brain regions housed below the cerebral gray matter of our "thinking cap." New research pinpoints how neurons in the dorsolateral striatum (a subcortical brain region) learn new behaviors and forget old habits. Nudges have the greatest impact when they use automaticity, according...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Mindfulness Secret to Breaking a Bad Habit

More than 40% of what people do on a daily basis is habitual in nature—and bad habits are responsible for a lot of suffering. Harmful behavior makes people feel terrible about themselves, but this behavior can be changed once it is noticed. Mindfulness increases behavioral control, allowing one to interrupt...
Mental Healthfoxla.com

Learning to let go of critical self-talk and boost your self-esteem

Author and motivational speaker Shari Alyse talks about what she calls "an emotional epidemic of not good-enough-ness." She says that after over a year and a half spent at home and connected online, low self-esteem and self-worth are rising and it’s leading to higher rates of anxiety and depression. She's got advice on what can be done to contain this rising epidemic and stop people from outsourcing their self-worth, happiness, and well-being onto others, and tips on how to embrace their own imperfections and rebuild their self-worth and self-esteem.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

Therapists Explain 10 Ways to Build an Emotional Connection

Everyone wants their relationships to be full of happiness, warmth, affection, and depth. When you learn an effective way to build an emotional connection, it can help you feel a deeper relationship with your loved ones. This is important for your spouse, children, parents, and anyone else you’re lucky enough to call family.
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

12 Habits That Hold People Back From Finding Happiness

Are you happy? If you can’t say that you’re pleased, then do you know what’s causing you to be discontented? Life is full of ups and downs, but you must learn to maintain happiness no matter what comes your way. Your partner leaves you, loved ones pass on, and your...
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

How burnout affects Americans—and what they do to cope with it

Burnout rates have accelerated in recent decades because of modern-day lifestyle and stress. More than 50% of respondents experience some symptoms of burnout every month. Everyday responsibilities and lack of time for self-care are the largest causes for burnout. Burnout takes a mental toll with constant exhaustion, brain fog and...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Attachment Style and People Pleasing

[responsivevoice_button voice=”UK English Female” buttontext=”Listen to Article”]. What do you know about People Pleasing? Attachment is a big deal. Each of us has an attachment style based on a range of experiences and genetic information. Attachment matters because of how influential it is in our lives. It affects all our relationships, impacts the way we perceive others’ intentions toward us, and even influences our views of self.
Mental HealthDaily Herald

Brain-boosting behaviors for middle-aged adults to try

Six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is projected to grow to 13 million by 2050. While 72% of these are over 75, it’s not just something to worry about after you retire. There are things you can do at any age to improve your brain health...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Art and Hypnotherapy Can Spark That Epiphany You Need

When an artist brought hypnosis into her painting, her work completely changed and a new painting series and healing tool emerged. Observing and contemplating abstract art can open us up to creativity, new ideas, emotional states, and epiphanies. Hypnotherapy can be a powerful addition to psychotherapy when treating depression, trauma,...
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

The 5-Minute Habit (Based on Neuroscience) That Will Change Your Life

"I've got a dream that's worth more than my sleep." –Eric Thomas. It’s true that in order to live our purpose in this world, we’ve got to have a vision and a plan for achieving our dreams. We must be tenacious in working toward our goals, and we might occasionally have to sacrifice a little sleep for that dream. However, our “hustle at any cost” culture has convinced us that this means choosing between success and quality of life (e.g. health, happiness and fulfillment). This either/or mindset is not just inaccurate — it actually threatens our bottom lines and secretly sabotages success.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Does Your Brain Create Your Conscious Mind?

We need a unified and accessible explanation of the main mental processes that define the human condition, ranging from perception through cognition and emotion to action, in both health and disease. The psychological processes are emergent, or interactive, properties that arise when multiple brain regions interact together. To explain how these emergent processes work, one needs to use neural models that show how brain evolution leads to behavioral success. Discovering and developing such models with over 100 gifted Ph.D. students, postdoctoral fellows, and faculty has been my life’s work for the past 64 years.
Career Development & Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Natural-Born Leaders Display These 13 Confident Behaviors

There are many kinds of people and personalities in this world. However, folks can be categorized as leaders or followers. What classification do you fall into?. Are you a take-charge person that needs to be in control? Do people naturally flock to you for advice and guidance on matters? Perhaps, you prefer to follow the crowd and not stand out too much, and you especially don’t want to cause any issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy