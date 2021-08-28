Aleem struggles with stopping toxic behaviors in “Bad habits”

Knowing what you shouldn’t do is often as useful as knowing what you should do. And that applies to stress management. Sure there is a lot you can do to help yourself relax after a long day, but we can’t all spend our weekends at spas or getting massages from London escorts. And while there is a lot you can do to help you relax, just making sure you’re not actively making your stress worse daily can also go a long way towards improving your mental health.