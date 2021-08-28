Aleem struggles with stopping toxic behaviors in “Bad habits”
There are some relationships you know are unhealthy, but you cannot seem to curb the addiction. Indie pop talent Aleem has released a new single touching on just how bad those habits can be. Appropriately titled “Bad habits”, the charismatic track strikes hard, with pounding drums and boisterous bass. He effortlessly entices listeners with his smooth vocal tone and infectious melody. His lyrics so passionately sung, really drive home the idea of dependence, singing, “Bad habits like your cigarettes/ Now I'm burning too and I'm burning through/ Oh, bad habits like your past regrets/That I can't undo I'm all over you.”earmilk.com
