Ralph E. Finn, Sr., 90, of Arnold, MO, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Meramec Nursing Center in Sullivan. Ralph Eugene was born January 12, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, to William H. and Vesta Mae (Johnson) Finn. After finishing eighth grade, Ralph went to work painting with his father. He entered in to the United States Navy during the Korean War and served our country until he was honorably discharged in November of 1953.