Melinda Carbone

Melinda K. Carbone, 65, of Saint Peters, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Mercy Hospital – Saint Louis. Melinda Kaye Carbone was born on January 20, 1956 in Rolla, MO, to Andy and Mary Alice (Eaton) Kragh. She grew up and attended school in Bourbon, graduating with the class of 1974. After graduation, she continued her education at Parks College in Rolla, MO, where she obtained her BSN while working for the Sullivan Hospital. Directly following her graduation from Parks College, she remained at the Sullivan Hospital, where she loved and cared for patients for 37 years.