Stauber: Minnesota National Guard members safe in Afghanistan

More than 400 Minnesota National Guard soldiers are now back safely to Kuwait after providing support to evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. The Guard says members of Task Force 1-194, currently deployed to a base in Kuwait, had safely returned by Monday after being deployed to Hamid Karzai International Airport less than two weeks prior. Members of the task force on the ground provided perimeter security at the airport and humanitarian assistance to U-S Citizens, special immigrant Visa holders and their families. The entire task force, which is made up of more than one thousand guard soldiers, began their current deployment in March and are set to return home this winter.