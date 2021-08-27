Cancel
Public Health

More than $2.5 million in Walmart gift cards doled out in state vaccination program

By Seth Klamann The Denver Gazette
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $2.5 million worth of Walmart gift cards has been distributed across the state in the past month as vaccination administration has ticked upward. Each gift card is worth $100 to people who are newly vaccinated at certain sites statewide. That translates to 25,568 giveaways thus far, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Health and Environment said Friday. Another $3,550 has been distributed in Colorado Parks and Wildlife vouchers, plus just under $3,000 in Chipotle gift cards.

