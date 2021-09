KEARNEY, Neb. — The City of Kearney announced portions of The Bricks will be closed Thursday for the annual Destination Downtown event. Central Avenue from 21st Street to 23rd Street, Central Avenue from 23rd Street to 25th Street, 23rd Street from 1st Avenue to Central Avenue and the MONA Parking Lot will be closed on August 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. to accommodate Destination Downtown, according to the City of Kearney.