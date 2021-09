DaBaby returned to the stage on August 22, at Hot 97 Summer Jam, the only major event not to cancel his appearance following anti-AIDS and -LGBTQ comments at Rolling Loud Miami in July. And to begin his performance, the rapper made yet another apology, in the form of a video message from the stage. DaBaby said the New York radio station, which puts on the annual hip-hop festival, “accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago,” per reports from Complex and The Hollywood Reporter.