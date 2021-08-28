Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a Busy Schedule Ahead, They Must Start Working Now: Spokesperson

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, 2021. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have spent the day quietly, at home with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, according to Harper's Bazaar. To kick off the next decade of her life, Meghan launched a new initiative by way of the Archewell website. Said new initiative, called 40x40, saw Meghan asking 40 of her closest gal pals to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman who was getting back into the work force after losing her job during the coronavirus pandemic.