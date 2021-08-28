Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a Busy Schedule Ahead, They Must Start Working Now: Spokesperson
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child in June this year. Since then, the couple was on parental leave and spending quality time with their family. However, it seems that the couple must get back to work now following their parental leave. Their spokesperson said that when they return, they have a really busy schedule. Besides that, the royal couple also possesses a charitable organization, Archewell, that has a lot of work undone.gizmostory.com
Comments / 9