Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Danny Moder and Julia Roberts had Tough Times in their Marriage, Struggled to Save it

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
gizmostory.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave Julia Roberts and Danny Moder saved their relationship from the edge of a divorce? Well, there are rumors all about how the couple hit hard times and made through it. Every relationship has ups and downs, and almost every couple faces some. Roberts and Moder are no exception. However, the couple has saved their relationship from a failing marriage. They had seen hard times together. Here’s how they made it through.

gizmostory.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Hard Times#Tough Times#Save
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsheatworld

How Rylan Clark-Neal is trying to save his marriage

Fans were heartbroken for Rylan Clark-Neal when he announced he had split from his husband Dan back in June. At the time, he admitted, “I have made a number of mistakes, which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”. But, all hope may not...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
Atlanta, GAwashingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Burbank, CAHollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Hugs Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 15, As She & Sisters Warmly Meet Mom After Hospital Visit

Angelina Jolie was spotted sharing some warm hugs with her kids outside a Burbank hospital on Aug 20, and we have the photos. Angelina Jolie‘s three daughters — Shiloh, 15, Zahara, 16, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13 — were spotted comforting their mother, 46, outside a Burbank, California hospital on Friday, August 20. The actress is said to have spent nearly six hours inside the building, and it was halfway through her visit that her daughters showed up to share some warm hugs with her.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Oliver Hudson emotionally opens up about father Bill Hudson

Goldie Hawn's two oldest children, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, haven't always had the easiest relationship with their biological father, musician Bill Hudson. While Oliver has openly acknowledged his feelings about the situation before, he rarely dives into the emotional heft of it. WATCH: Oliver Hudson reveals he forgot to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy