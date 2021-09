BTS's Jimin caused fans to laugh out loud, after making a cute mistake during his recent live broadcast, through VLive. On August 30 KST, BTS's Jimin turned on a surprise live broadcast, through VLive. During his live, he showed fans his fingers one by one, where he had drawn cute little faces on them. Then, Jimin brought up his middle finger to the camera, before quickly becoming flustered and apologizing profusely for his mistake. Fans thought this mistake, as well as Jimin's flustered response, was adorable and this moment from Jimin's live broadcast soon spread across social media and online community forums.