Zoe Kravitz Spending Time in NYC with Channing Tatum After Finalizing her Divorce

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
gizmostory.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have got real reasons to celebrate. The couple was spotted in New York City spending time with each other all week as Kravitz is officially a single lady now. However, rumors about the two dating each other started in January this year. It was the time when Kravitz filed a divorce from her husband, Karl Glusman. Since then, Kravitz and Tatum are frequently seen in public with each other.

