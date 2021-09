Kieffer Delp, who was Jenelle Evans’ boyfriend on Teen Mom 2 in the previous seasons, stated on Twitter on Monday that he is homeless, or at the very least has nowhere to take off for now. When a Twitter user gave him prayers, Delp stated he didn’t want God’s help and that he’d rather pray to Thor because “he’s cooler.” Delp, who was 31 at the time, was freed from prison in March following a five-month sentence.