Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison County, MO

Tribute for the Hall family

By bethanyclipper
bethanyclipper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican-Clipper photo– Dr. Terry Hall and Chris Hall greet friends who were passing by during a drive-through retirement event at the Harrison County Community Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Hall retired last week after serving as a physician here for more than 33 years. A long line of well-wishers passed by the Halls and other family members during the ceremony. It was decided to have a drive-through reception because of health concerns.

www.bethanyclipper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
County
Harrison County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Republican#Halls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy