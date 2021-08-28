Tribute for the Hall family
Republican-Clipper photo– Dr. Terry Hall and Chris Hall greet friends who were passing by during a drive-through retirement event at the Harrison County Community Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Hall retired last week after serving as a physician here for more than 33 years. A long line of well-wishers passed by the Halls and other family members during the ceremony. It was decided to have a drive-through reception because of health concerns.www.bethanyclipper.com
