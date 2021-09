After the first few months of lockdown, we all realized our homes need a facelift. Due to health and safety concerns, staying at home became a priority, and we couldn’t help but pay more attention to our space. The living room is an essential space in the home; apart from being an entertainment center, it is the first room our guests are introduced to when they come to our homes. So when it comes to sprucing up your living space, the pressure is on!