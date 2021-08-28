Cancel
Public Safety

Senegal smuggling boat sinks; 1 dead, 11 rescued, 48 missing

By KRISTA LARSON
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

DAKAR, Senegal -- Dozens of people remained missing and feared dead Saturday after a wooden boat capsized off the coast of Senegal, the latest tragedy in a country where untold thousands have tried to migrate to Europe by sea. Crews rescued eight Senegalese and three Gambians overnight and found the...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

