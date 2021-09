Britain and the United States have issued a new alert to their citizens - warning them to stay away from Kabul airport due to an “ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack”.Amid mounting concern that people either at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, or else trying to make their way there, could be targeted by Isis extremists, urgent warnings were made by both capitals.Hundreds are still awaiting airlift by Britain’s RAF, but they are now being told to head for the border with Pakistan or Iran instead.“The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile,” Britain’s foreign office said...