John Cena Set For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The most anticipated match on tonight's loaded WWE SummerSlam card is unquestionably Roman Reigns vs John Cena, and after a match between Goldberg and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, it was time for the show's main event. Roman Reigns and John Cena have been trading barbs back and forth on SmackDown, and after their final meeting last night, it was finally time to step into the ring, and Cena stepped in with a whole new shirt and Mario-inspired theme, putting his 16 Championship wins on display. Roman then entered with Paul Heyman by his side as well as The Usos. After the bell, it was time to get down to business, and things started out with the two circling for a bit and testing the other.
Comments / 0