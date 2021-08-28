Cancel
WWE

John Cena Set For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

ringsidenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena carried WWE on his back for a decade and he has a lot of stories. The Summer of Cena concluded at SummerSlam, but he will still have time for one more epic chat with the Texas Rattlesnake. Steve Austin will interview John Cena on the next episode of...

www.ringsidenews.com

WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Breaks Character’ After Brock Lesnar Attack

WWE star John Cena recently headlined WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was Brock Lesnar who stole the spotlight by making an epic return to the company. John Cena opens up on the return on Brock Lesnar. Immediately after Reigns defeated Cena, the WWE Universal...
WWEfemalefirst.co.uk

Nikki Bella reveals why she missed John Cena's SummerSlam main event

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella claims she missed her ex John Cena's 'SummerSlam' main event because she was at the roulette table. Nikki Bella missed John Cena's 'SummerSlam' match because she was "too busy playing roulette". The 'Total Bellas' star was in Las Vegas over the weekend for WWE's...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On John Cena’s WWE Status And Future

John Cena is reportedly done with WWE for the time being. The Summer of Cena came to an end with Saturday’s loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam. As noted at this link, Cena also worked the post-show segment as he was destroyed by Brock Lesnar.
WWEFOX Sports

John Cena's Top 5 WWE moments of all time

John Cena’s historic WWE career has been filled with iconic moments, and he'll undoubtedly add another to the list on Saturday when he takes on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in Las Vegas. From his TV debut to most recently making a surprise return at Money...
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

John Cena Discloses Who Is The “Best Ever” WWE Superstar.

John Cena Discloses Who Is The “Best Ever” WWE Superstar. When given the opportunity, John Cena never hesitates to express his thoughts. After defeating Edge at the 2021 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the 16-time champion made an unexpected comeback to the WWE after a 15-month hiatus to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could John Cena Play The Fantastic Four’s Thing? His Response Is Delightful

John Cena is riding a career high right now. He's been in three movies this summer, including playing the villain in the most recent Fast & Furious movie, being a member of The Suicide Squad, and now he's an over the top party guy in Hulu's Vacation Friends. The former WWE Champion has a spinoff streaming series for his Suicide Squad Peacemaker character to look forward to, but could he show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well? He's certainly not turning down the possibility as he had the best response to the idea of playing The Thing in Marvel's forthcoming Fantastic Four movie.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Plan To Fire John Cena Leaks

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena was also humiliated by Brock Lesnar at his WWE SummerSlam match.
WWEComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Defeats John Cena in Fantastic Match at SummerSlam

The most anticipated match on tonight's loaded WWE SummerSlam card is unquestionably Roman Reigns vs John Cena, and after a match between Goldberg and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, it was time for the show's main event. Roman Reigns and John Cena have been trading barbs back and forth on SmackDown, and after their final meeting last night, it was finally time to step into the ring, and Cena stepped in with a whole new shirt and Mario-inspired theme, putting his 16 Championship wins on display. Roman then entered with Paul Heyman by his side as well as The Usos. After the bell, it was time to get down to business, and things started out with the two circling for a bit and testing the other.
WWE411mania.com

John Cena On Possible Retirement From WWE, Says He’ll Stay Until He’s ‘Offending The Consumer’

In an interview with Good Morning America to promote his new Hulu film Vacation Friends, John Cena was asked about the possibility of retiring from WWE. He said: “Unfortunately WWE don’t give a silver medal. I think I will try to do the best I can until I feel I’m offending the consumer. There’s nothing like the energy of being in that ring with the audience around. I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to do a whole lot of stuff. That energy is indescribable. That place is my home. I wouldn’t be who I am without it. The audience is my family — I want to be kind to them — I still feel good even though I finished second so I still feel I have something to contribute.”
WWEringsidenews.com

Young Bucks React To John Cena’s New Unoriginal WWE Merch

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are masters when it comes to the business side of pro wrestling as they continue to sell tons of merchandise. They have cashed in on a variety of incidents over the years, especially involving WWE. They also seemingly reacted to John Cena’s new WWE merchandise. Plenty of people have used Super Mario Bros 3 as an inspiration, including the Jackson Brothers.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

John Cena Confirms He’s Done With WWE For Now

Previously the staff here at eWN reported that John Cena’s time in WWE was coming to an end for now. Early this morning, Cena took to social media to confirm his hiatus due to other commitments. You can view the post below:. As of this writing, Cena is only scheduled...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

John Cena’s Peacemaker Skin Rumored For Fortnite

Fortnite is said to be doing another crossover with The Suicide Squad which will make way for a Peacemaker skin in the coming months. Taking to Twitter earlier today, known Fortnite leaker Shiina claimed that the same source who previously leaked the Bloodsport skin before its announcement also mentioned a Peacemaker skin alongside. Bloodsport was added to the battle royale game earlier in the month and hence, there stands a large likelihood that the proven source may as well be telling the truth about Peacemaker.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

John Cena's t-shirt had a special meaning

In the main event of SummerSlam, all sorts of things happened, with fans who were no longer in the skin, also because already during the evening the members of the WWE Universe had witnessed several surprises, such as the return of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair's victory of the Raw women's champion title or the other victories of RK-Bro and Damian Priest of their respective titled matches.

