John Cena Set For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

In an interview with Good Morning America to promote his new Hulu film Vacation Friends, John Cena was asked about the possibility of retiring from WWE. He said: “Unfortunately WWE don’t give a silver medal. I think I will try to do the best I can until I feel I’m offending the consumer. There’s nothing like the energy of being in that ring with the audience around. I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to do a whole lot of stuff. That energy is indescribable. That place is my home. I wouldn’t be who I am without it. The audience is my family — I want to be kind to them — I still feel good even though I finished second so I still feel I have something to contribute.”